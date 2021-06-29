Funeral for June J. Moye, 92, Lawton is pending with Whinery Huddleston.
Mr. Moye died June 24, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 4:30 am
