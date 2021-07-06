Julie Ann Fischer went to meet the Lord at the age of 65 with her family by her side on June 29, 2021 in Duncan. A service celebrating her life is scheduled for July 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church West. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center.
Julie was born on June 14, 1956 in San Bernardino, California to Billy and Sandra Lipes. She graduated from San Lorenzo Valley High School. She married the love of her life, Nicholas Allen Fischer Jr., on June 21, 1974. They were happily married for 47 years at the time of her passing. Together, they are the proud parents of two daughters, Christina Anne and Jennifer Lynn.
It was very important to Julie to spend time making family memories with her husband, daughters, and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her family, especially to Las Vegas and to the Gaylord Texan Hotel, where she enjoyed seeing the Christmas ice sculptures. At home, she loved having her family over to swim in the pool. She also loved gardening and making Christmas cookies with her two grandchildren. Julie loved her two dogs and always made them a part of everything she did.
As a devoted Christian, Julie was a member of New Hope Baptist Church West. She was also an accomplished violinist and played for the Oklahoma Baptist Symphony. For many years she played her violin as a member of the Cameron Baptist Church Orchestra prior to moving to Duncan.
Julie had recently retired after 48 years of service in the banking industry on June 15, 2021. She started her career as a Vault Teller and retired as a Senior Vice President and IT Manager of DPI, part of City National Bank and FSNB, NA and served on the DPI Board of Directors. She was passionate about her work and mentoring her fellow co-workers for whom she deeply cared. She also co-owned the business Fischer Properties and Investments, LLC with her husband, where she served as Chairman and Chief Financial Officer dealing with investments and stocks through the Bank of New York.
She will always be loved and remembered by her surviving family: her husband, Nicholas, and their two daughters: Christina Reese and Jennifer Vang, her two grandchildren: Maylin and Kai Vang, and her brother and sister, David Lipes and Karen Ellibee.
