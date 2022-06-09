Julian McKinney Jones went to be with the Lord June 2, 2022. Julian was born on Feb. 13, 1991, in Lawton.

He is survived by his parents: Marketta Jones, Haslet, TX and Lewis Jones, Lawton; four children: Gage Jones, Cache; Alexander Jones, Ezekiel Jones and Amarai Jones all of Haslet, TX.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 and the visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., both at Paradise Funeral Home, 3910 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX.

Sign guest book at paradisefh.com.