Julian McKinney Jones Jun 9, 2022

Julian McKinney Jones went to be with the Lord June 2, 2022. Julian was born on Feb. 13, 1991, in Lawton.

He is survived by his parents: Marketta Jones, Haslet, TX and Lewis Jones, Lawton; four children: Gage Jones, Cache; Alexander Jones, Ezekiel Jones and Amarai Jones all of Haslet, TX.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 and the visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., both at Paradise Funeral Home, 3910 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX.

Sign guest book at paradisefh.com.