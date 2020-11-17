Graveside service for former Lawton resident, Judy Nadine Davis, 73, of Burleson, TX will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor of Cameron Baptist Church officiating.
Mrs. Davis passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Burleson, Texas at home surrounded by her family. She fought a brave battle against cancer. Though the loss is painful, her family is delighted in knowing she went home to be with the Lord.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.
Judy was born on June 4, 1947 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Claudie Foster and Mildred Nadine (Hasley) Barker, Sr. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in1965. She married Larry Richard Davis on March 17, 1965 in Lawton where they lived for many years while raising their three daughters. She worked for Non-appropriated Funds at Fort Sill from 1985 to 1991. Judy and Larry owned and operated Fisherman’s Cove Cafe at Lake Ellsworth from 1995 until 1998. Mrs. Davis was a member of Cameron Baptist Church. They retired to Walls, Mississippi in 1998. In 2005, they moved to Rowlett, Texas to help raise their grandchildren and moved to Burleson, Texas in 2012. Judy enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone, crocheting, watching Dr. Who, listening to music, and playing video games. She loved the Lord and loved to speak of Him. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her life and she loved spoiling them.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Richard Davis, of the home; three daughters and spouses, Claudia Rivers and Will McQueen; of Little Elm, TX, Lisa Davis, of Burleson, TX and Penny and Robert Dobney, of Rowlett, TX; her brother and sister in law, Melvin Don and Claudia Barker, of Elgin, OK; her grandchildren, Kyarra Davis-Netter and Whitney, Matthew Davis, Kylan Edwards, Charles “C.J.” Criger and Odalys, and Tristan Dobney; two great grandchildren, Aliyana Rick and Alexander Criger; her nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, JJ. She will be greatly missed by her friends and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Claudie Foster Barker, Jr.
