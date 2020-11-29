Judy Morene Akers, Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 due to a medical illness in a Tulsa hospital with her husband by her side.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Judy Morene Akers, 67, of Lawton, was born March 14, 1953 in Lawton to Bob and Marjorie (Porter) Jones. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1971. She was married to her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Daniel Edward Akers on June 3, 1972 in Lawton. Together they adopted one child and fostered many others.
In her younger adult years, Judy enjoyed spending time with friends at the lake and enjoyed water skiing. She was a homemaker and a foster parent to many children. She was a very caring person who loved her family; friends and all animals.
Judy is survived by her spouse of the home, Daniel E. Akers of Lawton; mother, Marjorie Lutz of Lawton; sister, Melissa Lutz of Lawton; aunt, Peggy Spradlin of Lawton; uncle, Murl Porter of Oklahoma City; in-laws Marta and Rick Burno of Waynesville, Missouri; in-laws, Randy and Sue Akers of Denver, Colo.; nephews, Bryan Sapp of Hazlehurst, Ga.; Grady Jenkins of Lawton; Tyler Akers of Denver, Colo.; nieces Regina Hughes of Hazlehurst, Ga.; Katie Akers of Denver, Colo.; daughter, Natasha Spores and husband Douglas of Elgin; grandchildren: Kelly Langford, Jay Spores, Charlee Spores, Regan Spores and Banner Spores of Elgin.
She is preceded in death by: father, Bob Jones; step-father, Don Lutz; sister, Dixie Smith; mother in-law, Joan Thorpe and uncle, Dorwen Porter.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com