A celebration of life for Judy Morene Akers, wife of Eddie Akers, will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Paradise Valley Baptist Church, north of Lawton with Brother Gary Neighbors officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Judy Morene Akers, age 67, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Tulsa. She was born March 14, 1953 in Lawton to Bob and Marjorie (Porter) Jones.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com