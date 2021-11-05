Judy Mason Riggs Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MEERS — Celebration of Life for Judy (Mason) Riggs will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Paradise Valley Baptist Church, 4974 NW Meers/Porter Hill Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judy Mason Riggs Road Baptist Church Celebration Hill Porter Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists