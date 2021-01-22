Private family graveside service for Judy K. Perry will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
God called Judy K. Perry home on the morning of Wednesday, January 20, 2021. She was home, surrounded by her family. Although we are grieving the loss of our family matriarch, we know that she has entered paradise. She fought the fight and ran the race until her last breath. She heard the words “Well done, my good and faithful servant” and even though our hearts are broken, she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and is no longer in pain.
She was born November 15, 1941 in Lawton, Oklahoma. She grew up in Lawton and was a graduate of Lawton High School. She later attended Oklahoma City University for a short time. She married Leon D. Perry on September 3, 1960.
Judy worked at Lawton High School as a secretary, registrar and office manager. She was a member of Western Hills Christian Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and holidays. She also enjoyed shopping and decorating her home.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin L. and Paige Perry, Norman, Oklahoma; daughter, Pamela R. Rodriguez, Lawton; four grandsons and their spouses, Jeremiah and Arika Perry, Corey and Kerra Rodriguez, Colby Rodriguez and Amanda Goemmer and Jordan Rodriguez; a great grandson, James Perry; her sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Pat Flanagan; and her brother and sister-in-law, Trent and Angie Mattoon.
Her parents Irvin Mattoon and Mildred (Vickers) Landrum preceded her in death.
