Memorial services for Judith Kay “Judy” Hardin, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Judith Kay “Judy” Hardin was born Feb. 5, 1942 in Lawton, to Elmer Ernest and Ethel Anna (Parks) LeBarre and departed this life in Temple, on July 27, 2021 at the age of 79 years, 5 months and 22 days.
Judy began life southwest of Temple, but the family soon moved to California where they lived through the mid 1940’s. They returned to Oklahoma around 1947, making their home southwest of Walters for a time before settling west of Temple and back south.
Judy married Joe Jason Hardin on April 17, 1981 in Temple where they continued to make their home. She worked at Spencer’s Greenhouse for 20 years. She and Joe also operated Hardin’s New and Used Store, and Judy ended up sitting with and doing homecare for some elderly of the community which she enjoyed.
Judy was a Christian. She loved animals of all kinds. She enjoyed dancing, talking on the phone, doing crafts, playing with her dog Petey and her kitty cat Lilly. She enjoyed visiting with neighbors and loved the neighborhood kids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Peggy LeBarre and Linda LeBarre; and two brothers: Norman LeBarre and Bobby LeBarre.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Hardin of the home; a brother, Don LeBarre and Pat of Walters; two sisters: Ernestine Nelms and Olin of Temple; Ginger Boon and Andy also of Temple; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Temple Area Food Pantry, c/o Ginger Tucker, 814 N. Commercial, Temple, OK 73568, or drop it off at First State Bank or Temple Utilities Authority.