Funeral service for Judy Ann Tate will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff LeDuc, Executive Pastor of First Baptist Church, Mustang, Oklahoma.
Burial will follow in Cache Cemetery, Cache, Oklahoma.
Everyone is requested to wear a mask and to social distance with their immediate family.
Judy Ann Tate, 75, of Haysville, Kansas passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born November 5, 1944 in Ryan, Oklahoma to Richard William and Rena (Buchanan) Ewing.
Judy graduated from Lawton High School in 1963 and resided in Lawton, Oklahoma for most of her life before moving to Haysville, Kansas in 2018 to live with family. Judy was a devoted wife and mother who took wonderful care of her family and home. She was sweet and kind to everyone she met and was very talented and enjoyed painting, decorating and crafting. She is loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include two children, Clay Miller and wife Bobbi of Yukon, Oklahoma, Michelle Lebeda and husband David of Haysville, Kansas, one grandson, Luke Miller, four granddaughters, Amber Robertson, Stephanie Nolt and husband Brandon, Payton Miller, and Taylor Miller, sister, Carol Cullins, sister in law, Loretta Ewing and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 38 years, Sonny Tate, sister, Fern Burch, brother, Bobby Ewing, niece, Jeri Brittain, and grandson, Caleb Miller.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com