Funeral service for Judy Alice Mobley will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Judy Alice Curtin Mobley, 71, of Lawton, Oklahoma was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, hearing the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant”, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 6:55 p.m. in Wichita Falls, Texas. She passed due to complications after heart surgery. Judy was born December 17, 1948 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma to Ernest Walter and Alice Louise (Kinkead) Deffner. She was employed at St. John Lutheran Church as a secretary for 10 years and 28 years with Lawton Public Schools, having spent time at Douglass Elementary, MacArthur and Central Middle Schools.
Judy volunteered at St. John Lutheran church with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and assisted in helping pregnant teens in learning to sew. Judy loved to cook and dance and spent a lot of her retired years making beautiful handmade cards, sewing, and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband John David Mobley of Lawton, Oklahoma; her two sons, Dan Curtin (wife Melodye) of Leavenworth Kansas; Phil Curtin of Salida, Colorado; daughter Christine Mobley-Garcia (husband Tony) of Lawton, Oklahoma; brother Robert Deffner (wife Georgianna of Maize, Kansas; brother-in-law Michael Mobley (wife Sharee) of Blue Springs, Missouri, sister-in-Law Elaine Keir of Lawton, Oklahoma; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Her grandchildren include: Darcey Ross (husband Jared) of Leavenworth, Kansas; Maggie Curtin of Leavenworth, Kansas; Connor Curtin of Leavenworth, Kansas and Taylor Quinn (husband Patrick) and great grandchild, Rowan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Alicia Curtin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th St., Lawton, OK 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.