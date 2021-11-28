Judy A. Pennington passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Lawton, at the age of 75.
A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Judy A. Pennington was born April 3, 1946, in Pope County, Arkansas to Cleo and Corine (Gray) Mackey. She grew up in Arkansas graduating from Hector High School in 1964. She met the love of her life C. L. Pennington while he was in Arkansas on a construction project and they were married on May 7, 1966, in Russellville, Arkansas. They moved to Lawton shortly after being married and then moved to rural Cache in 1986.
She worked as a Bank Teller for 26 years before retiring. She enjoyed fishing, growing flowers and the Casino especially the slot machines. But her absolute favorite things was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of the home; two children: April Lynn Pike and husband Merritt of Lawton; and Aaron Lee Pennington and wife Jamie of Cache; seven grandchildren: Bret Miller; Beth Whittington and husband Charlie; Jessica Costa; A.J. Pennington and wife Brittany; Courtney Hudson and husband Chris; Wyatt Pennington and Jesse Pennington; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Sue Huffman and husband Larry; one nephew, Michael Huffman and wife Buffie; and two nieces: Shannon Wayson and Tina Rehm and husband Sean.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ann Jackson, and Ona Jean Mackey.