Graveside service will be held for Judith Lela Hann-Ray, 83, of Lawton, 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Letitia Cemetery.
Mrs. Ray passed away at home in Lawton, on Oct. 2, 2021.
Judith was born on Feb. 5, 1938 in Lawton, to BP Hann and Mary Evelyn Monroe Hann. She grew up in Lawton and attended schools here and was the first graduating class of the new Lawton High School. Judith worked at Woolworth and then Reynolds Army Hospital before the hardest job of becoming the homemaker and charity worker.
Judith met and married the love of her life Herbert H. Ray on Dec. 31, 1955 in Wichita Falls, Texas. As a Navy wife they lived in several cities: Seattle, Little Rock, Long Beach, San Diego and settled back in Lawton. She also was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her son Herbert Wyatt Ray; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Judith is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Herbert Ray; her two brothers: Phillip Dean Hann, and Charles Edward Hann, and daughter-in-law, Vicki Ray.