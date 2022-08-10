Judith (Judy) Kay Matthews Johnson was born Nov. 11, 1940 in Lawton, to Eugene Richard Matthews and Hazel Catherine Jelks Matthews.
Because Judy’s birthday fell on Veteran’s Day her parents let her believe for several years that the flags that day around Lawton were there in celebration of her birthday.
Judy was the second of three daughters and lived her early years in her father’s childhood home on the family farm southwest of Lawton. When Judy and her sister, Eugenia, became school age the family moved to Lawton and resided for many years on Lake Street. Her third sister, Alicia, was born while the family lived on Lake Street.
Judy attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Central Junior High and graduated from Lawton High School in 1958. She attended college at OSU before marrying Herbert Allen Johnson Jr. on Feb. 4, 1961.
Judy and Allen were the parents of son, Blake Allen Johnson. He and his wife, Mayte Rodriguez Johnson, live in Tulsa and have two children, Kevyn Kristine Johnson (of Kansas City) and Mitchell Sergio Johnson (of Tulsa). Judy adored the four of them and made events special.
Judy was known in Lawton’s social circle and enjoyed participating in and hosting social activities, community organizations and service projects. She was a member of the Junior Service League, a 54-year member of PEO Chapters I and EQ, and on the board of the Lawton Philharmonic.
Professionally, Judy was involved in banking, real estate, and was a mortgage loan originator in Lawton.
Judy went to great efforts to create fun times and memories for her family. She hosted many holiday gatherings and conducted several summer “Cousin Camps”. She was dubbed “Uncle Judy” by her great-nephew, Reid. Judy was also a selfless caretaker to members of her family. She helped Allen with the care of his mother, Virginia Garrett Johnson, in her later years, and because her sisters lived away from Lawton, Judy willingly assumed the lion’s share of monitoring the care of their parents until their passing.
Judy and Allen latter divorced, but remained lifelong friends and both were always present for family events. Judy moved to Norman in 2004 where she enjoyed traveling, making new friends, and working part time in women’s retail clothing at Chico’s.
She recently moved to Tulsa to be with Blake and his family and lived there until her passing.
She is survived by son, Blake Allen Johnson (Mayte); granddaughter, Kevyn Kristine; grandson, Mitchell; sisters: Eugenia Jelks McClellen; Alicia Matthews Steer (Michael); niece, Lesli Croft Phelan (James); two nephews: Tyler Steer (Courtney) and Ryan Steer; as well as three great nieces: Paige Phelan Parker, Bailey Phelan, and Addie Steer; and two great nephews: Reid and Riley Steer.
Judy was strong, intelligent, independent and beautiful. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St Andrews Episcopal Church of Lawton will be greatly appreciated.
Services pending, but intended to be in Lawton on the morning of Saturday Aug. 13, 2022.