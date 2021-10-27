Judith Elaine (Melton) Davis, 70, passed away at home on Oct. 17, 2021 in Rockville, Maryland. She was born on Sept. 3, 1951 in Lawton, to Buster Wilson and Dorothy Dawson Melton. She attended Wilson Elementary, Tomlinson Junior High, and Lawton High School, Class of 1969. While at LHS she played on the Varsity Tennis team, earning three Varsity letters along with being a member of the Varsity Letterman Club. During high school she was awarded the Elks Award for Athletic Excellence & Good Character. Throughout high school she also worked with her father at B.W. Melton Construction in the picture frame shop.
Upon graduation from LHS, she went to East Central University, however by the end of that year she returned home and transferred to Cameron University. On Aug. 7, 1971, she married Stanley Lynn Davis at Trinity Baptist Church. Afterwards, she set off with Stan to Oklahoma State University to complete her Bachelor of Education degree. Once she moved to Fort Bragg, NC she earned her master’s degree from Campbell University. She was a teacher for 42 years, with 24 years with the Department of Defense Education Association (DODEA) in Germany. In her 42 years in education, she was an outstanding advocate for students and teachers alike. She spent countless hours before, during and after school making sure her students received the help needed for their classes. She used her lunch hour in the cafeteria to tutor students that needed a little extra help.
Judy loved being a grandmother but preferred to be called Oma. She would play Mamma Mia soundtrack and dance the night away with her grandchildren ‘til the little ones were so tired and ready for bed. She went to anything her granddaughters were doing, soccer and volleyball games, swimming, archery, school plays, color guard competitions, and art shows, with three of them there were a lot of activities. Judy loved to travel. Her favorite place to go was Venice, Italy, followed by going with family and friends to the theater in London, England. She had some amazing trips while living overseas. She loved to play cards, and it didn’t matter if they knew how for she would teach them to play. Every week she would spend hours talking and drinking cappuccinos with friends at the corner European Café. Judy was an avid antique hunter. Her favorite place to find bargains was in Tongeren, Belgium.
She received several different awards throughout her life to include but not limited to: Department of Defense Dependent Schools (DODDS) – Regional Exceptional Performance awards; as well as the Field Artillery Association Molly Pitcher award. She was also a lifetime member of the Oklahoma State University Alumni Association.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Stanley Lynn Davis, of the home; her daughters: Demra D Ashmore (William), Carlisle, PA and Courtney B Drevo, Rockville, MD; her granddaughters: Tricia M Ashmore, Shippensburg, PA; Ashlynn N Ashmore, Jacksonville, FL and Madeleine D Drevo, Rockville, MD; her brother: Bill Davenport (Beverley); her sister-in-law: Deborah Melton; 15 nieces and nephews and 26 great nieces and nephews.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents: Buster W & Dorothy D (Stafford) Melton; grandsons: Jonas W Ashmore and Justin D Ashmore; brothers: Donald L Melton; Bill W Melton and Gary Lynn “Butch” Melton; sister-in-law: Mary F Melton; niece: Vikki L (Poolaw) Upton; nephews: Baby Melton; Billy Melton; Jeffrey S DeJarnett; and Matthew K DeJarnett.
At this time services are pending. Memorial contributions can be made at the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, give.bafound.org, the memorial is under Judith Elaine (Melton) Davis.