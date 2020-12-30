Funeral service for Judie Reardon, 75, of Fletcher, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Elgin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Judie Elaine (Mitchell) Reardon was born Oct. 15, 1945 in Fletcher, to Harvey “Bud” and Laura (Lake) Mitchell. She graduated from Fletcher High School in 1963 and attended college at the University of Oklahoma. Judie married Joe Reardon on Sept. 4, 1965. The two were married for 55 years and were blessed with one daughter. She worked for Parks Jones Reality before going to work for South West Abstract where she retired after 25 years. After retirement Judie and Joe built a house and she has been enjoying her time with her fur babies, Abby and Annie. She enjoyed quilting and traveling with her sister. Two of her favorite destinations being Costa Rica and Alaska.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Reardon, of the home; her daughter, Julie Carr, of Fletcher; her sister, Genevia Schuman, of Norman; her sister-in-law, Mary Bowman and her husband Bob, of Cyril; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents: Bud and Laura Mitchell and her two sisters: Lois Jump and Ollie Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Elgin Animal Shelter.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.