Funeral service for Judge E. “Ed” Wright will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at Lawton/Fort Sill First United Pentecostal Church with Pastor Rodney Shirel of Westwood Church, Claremore, and Pastor Jarrett Wright of Lawton/Fort Sill First United Pentecostal Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 — 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Judge E. “Ed” Wright, 80, Lawton, was born Dec. 30, 1941 and departed this life on Jan. 15, 2022. He was born to Henry and Lola (Webb) Wright in Brownfield, Texas. After starting work at the local grocery store to help support his family at the age of 10 he volunteered for the US Army at age 19 in 1960. After completing basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana he was stationed at several duty stations in Germany and at Fort Sill. When his Army duty was complete, he worked at Howard Smith Ford and Public Service Company of Oklahoma before retiring in 1996.
He met Shirley Ann Gilbert and they married on Aug. 29, 1968. Together they served at Lawton Fort Sill First United Pentecostal Church where he was a member since 1967. During those years he served as church secretary, treasurer, deacon, Sunday school teacher, song leader, sound man, youth leader, bus driver and all-around handyman. Over the years he helped to erect many church-in-a-day churches, build the tabernacle and dorms at the Oklahoma District UPCI Campgrounds, and many other projects throughout the Oklahoma District.
Ed loved the Lord and doing his work, no project was too small or too big. He loved people, laughter, teasing and talking. He could tell a story like no other and his booming voice and laughter was easily recognizable by all who knew him. His family and friends were the pride of his life and his presence will surely be missed.
Preceding him from this life were his parents, his brothers: George Wright, James Wright and Calvin Wright; his sister, Marjorie “Margie” Ann Wright; his brothers-in-law: Walter “Bud” Gilbert; Jack Gilbert and William Gilbert; his sisters-in-law: Helen Knott; Ouida Gilbert; Jo Gilbert; Claudine Gilbert and Bobbie Gilbert, his blood brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Lorece Pendleton and his granddaughter, Michaela Rose Grimmett.
Left behind to remember him are his wife of the home; his children: Amber (Rev Nelson R) Grimmett and Andrew (Shelley) Wright; “adopted” children: Brian and Dawanna Mauer and LTC Shane and Michelle Doolan; grandchildren: Pamela Dwyer; Jessica Mauer; Elisabeth Grimmett; Cameron Doolan; Ethan Grimmett; Catherine Doolan; Maverick Wright and a baby due in May; sisters and brother-in-laws: LaVella Wright; Margie (Earl) Reeves; Jean Gilbert; Michael Gilbert and Linda Rayburn. Friends who were family: Russell Shafer and family and Rev. Rodney Shirel and family. Many other nieces, nephews, friends, loved ones and church family.
