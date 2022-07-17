Juda Ann Martin passed away on Saturday July 16, 2022, at home. Born of humble beginnings on Saturday, Feb. 13, 1937, in Little Prairie, Missouri to James and Eula Wells. She was the youngest of four children: Junior Wells, Edna McDaniel, and AC Wells. She went on to meet and marry the only man she ever loved, Don Martin, on May 26, 1956. Together they had three children: James Martin, Debra Kenyon, and Don Martin Jr. After following Don Sr. around the country during his military career they settled in Lawton. Here they put down roots and watched as their family tree grew. While she held many jobs throughout her life, she most notably worked in the accounting department for Taliaferro, where she retired from in 1999. Shortly after settling into retirement Don Sr. passed away. Although she went through loss in her life, she also knew great joy. She was blessed with two grandsons: Dustin Kosechequetah and Zakary Kenyon and one granddaughter: Shelbie Adams. Along with five great-grandchildren: Kaylynn Kosechequetah; Leeia Kosechequetah; Isabella Kosechequetah; Kolten Martin, and Briar Kenyon.
Today she is accompanied in death with both parents, her sister and both brothers, her oldest son James, and her husband Don.
She will forever be remembered and cherished by her daughter Debra, son Don Jr., their spouses, children, and grandchildren.