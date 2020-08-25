Juanita Pahdopony-Mithlo returned home on Friday August 21, 2020.
Juanita was born in Portland, Oregon to Samuel and Marjorie (Tahmahkera) Pahdopony. She was an accomplished Comanche educator, poet, artist, writer, storyteller, Tribal Administrator, mentor and cultural consultant. As a proud citizen of the Comanche Nation, she strived tirelessly to preserve the culture, history and language. She has taught at Elgin Public Schools, Oklahoma City University, University of Science of Arts of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Comanche Nation College. Juanita is a member of the Southern Plains Indian Museum Association, Wordcraft Circle of Native Writers & Storytellers and the Jacobson Foundation. Juanita shared Comanche culture and history as the technical advisor of the AMC series “The Son”. Some of her awards include the 2019 Governor’s Arts Award at the Oklahoma State Capitol, 2017 Roma Clift Montgomery Citizen of the Humanities, and the 2nd Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Honored Elder Lifetime Achievement Crystal Eagle Award.
Juanita is survived by: husband Harry Mithlo of the home; three children: Robert Hausman of Lawton, Marc Hausman of Burbank, California and Brooke Corbett of Fort Worth, Texas; and Harrys two children: Michael and Lisa Mithlo; two grandchildren: Lauren Corbett and Parker Hausman; Uncles: Garrison Tahmahkera of Tempe, Arizona and Marvin Tahmahkera of Chandler, Arizona and many friends and relatives near and far.
Juanita is preceded in death by: parents Samuel and Marjorie Pahdopony; grandparents: Sam and Ida Tahmahkera; John and Mary Pahdopony ; grandson Michael Mithlo Jr; Aunt Wilda Lee Tahmahkera O’Keefe; Uncles: Monroe Tahmahkera and Wilson Tahmahkera Jr.
The graveside service will be held at 10 am Tuesday morning August 25 at Mount Scott KCA Cemetery with Rev. Gary Tahmahkera officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.