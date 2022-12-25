Funeral service for Juanita Mae Brown will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 in First Christian Church with Rev. Paul Appleby, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Juanita Mae Brown died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at her residence in Lawton, at the age of 86. She was born June 16, 1936 in El Reno, to Samuel Otis and Willie (Burgess) Faler. Her early years were spent in Hinton, and the family moved to Anadarko during her junior high school years. She was a graduate of Anadarko High School and the salutatorian of her graduating class. She later attended Draughon Business College.
She married MAJ (Retired) Joe Milton Miller on Dec. 30, 1956 in Anadarko. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1985. She later married MG (Retired) Charles P. Brown on Oct. 17, 1993 in Lawton. He died on June 28, 1998. Juanita worked for a brief time at the telephone office in Anadarko but was primarily a homemaker.
Juanita played a role in rejuvenating the library at Pioneer Park Elementary School while her daughter was in grade school and often volunteered as the school librarian. She was very active at First Christian Church and had served as an elder and remained an elder emeritus. She enjoyed the theatre, attending the philharmonic and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Samantha J. Miller and Jerome Smith, Shreveport, Louisiana; her step granddaughter, Harmony Smith; her nephew, Philip Smith, Anadarko, and her great-niece, Jesse Smith.
Her parents and a sister, Deanna Smith, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 701 SW D Avenue, Lawton OK 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
