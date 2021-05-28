Funeral service for Juanita M. Miles will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Dan Capri, Shield of Faith Christian Ministries, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Viewing times will be noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Juanita Marie Miles the daughter of Bennie Lee Miles and Shirley Anita Acosta was born Aug. 11, 1975 in Wurzburg, Germany. She departed this earthly life on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at home with her father and children present.
She was raised and lived in Lawton and attended Eisenhower Senior High and furthered her education at Cameron University. Her last employment engagement was with Apache Casino where she worked for 14 years. She loved animals, laughing and telling jokes.
She is a loving and dedicated mother of four children: Toyionne Rashawn Miles, Shalana Denise Miles-Holmes, Ronald Melvin Holmes Jr., Elise Tomeka Wynn, and grandson Ezekiel Dante Miller.
She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, mother and three uncles.
She leaves behind several surviving relatives who shall treasure and cherish her memory included are her brother and sisters: Michael Miles and his spouse Crystal; Nathaniel Ray Miles and his spouse Emilee; Rafael Acosta; Carla Acosta and Clarice Acosta; nieces and nephews: Joshua Miles; Amiyah Miles; Caleb Miles; Nathaniel Miles Jr.; Legend Miles; Krystalynn Miles; A’Shawn Stanton; nine uncles, five aunts and a host of cousins and friends.
