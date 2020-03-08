Funeral service for Juanita M. Justice will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Mixon officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Juanita M. Justice, age 100, Lawton, died Friday, March 6, 2020 in Duncan, Oklahoma. She was born August 23, 1919 in Altus, Oklahoma to J.J. and Laura Jane (Montgomery) Mixon. She grew up east of Lawton and attended a small rural school. She married Amon G. Justice on April 27, 1937 in Lawton. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1999.
Mrs. Justice was a member of Lawton Heights United Methodist Church and had also been active with the Center for Creative Living. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics and gardening.
She is survived by twelve nieces and nephews.
Her son, Donald Justice, and siblings, Alfred Mixon, Cleo Mixon, Mary Lou Boice, Julia Pearl Proctor and Betty Roper preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
