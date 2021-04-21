Graveside service for Juanita J. Smith will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Juanita J. Smith, 95, Lawton, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at her home in Lawton. Juanita was born Nov. 11, 1925 in Ninnekah, to Chalmer Alfred and Ida Marie (Mutz) Duke. She married Gerome Allen Smith on March 9, 1946 in Burkburnett, Texas. Gerome passed away April 15, 1999. Juanita was an excellent quilt maker.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Denise Dancer of Lawton; special daughter, Betty Griffith and husband Tony of Cache; and special friends, Aaron Conbest and Larry Lincourt and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Clifford Smith.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com