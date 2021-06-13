On Saturday, May 29, 2021, God called a special angel home, Juanita Faye Nottingham Gonzalez. Nita was born Aug. 9, 1929 in Comanche County to William McKinley Bewley and Blanche Bardsher Bewley Light. She attended school in Duncan where she graduated from Duncan High School. After graduation, she began training to become an LPN nurse. Upon receiving her LPN license, she began her career as a nurse working in the labor and delivery unit. She loved caring for her patients and spoke about her nursing career often. Nita would say her greatest accomplishment in life was her four boys. She took great pride in her children and was very proud of them. Nita had a true love for fashion; she always dressed her best wherever she went. She especially loved shoes and did not mind bragging about how many pairs that she owned. Nita loved to dance, one of her favorite dances was the salsa. She was a very talented seamstress; she made several pieces of clothing and enjoyed crocheting blankets for her family and friends throughout her lifetime. Nita was a phenomenal cook; she enjoyed cooking large extravagant meals during the holidays and spending time with her family.
Nita is survived by her husband, Tony Gonzalez; son(s) and daughter-n-law(s): David and Judy Nottingham and Mike and Chantel Nottingham of Lawton; her grandchildren: Christina Bearden; Alisha Adair; Justin Littrell; Ami Kuhlman; Ashley Pruett; Myles Nottingham; Mersadies Nottingham; Landis Nottingham; Mikaela Nottingham, and Gavin Nottingham; her great-grandchildren: Bryan Bearden; Braddock Bearden; Harper Adair; Judd Pruett; Kenadi Kuhlman; Marlowe Adair; and Jack Pruett; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Nita is preceded in death by her parents, William Bewley and Blanche Light; her brother, Bill Bewley, son(s): Ricky Littrell and Kent Nottingham, and two grandsons: Ricky Andrew Littrell and Clint Littrell.