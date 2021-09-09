Funeral services for Juanita Badger, 89, of Marco Island, Florida will be held 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Juanita Faye Badger was born Aug. 16, 1932 in Muleshoe, Texas to Lester Van Doern and Jewel Elizabeth Langford Van Doern. She passed away Aug. 31, 2021 surrounded by her loving husband Ed, son Steve, granddaughter, Elizabeth and great-granddaughter, Addison. Ed was holding Juanita’s hand while Elizabeth held the other.
Juanita ran the college bookstore in Miami, Oklahoma where she met the love of her life Coach Ed Badger. Ed and Juanita were married May 27, 1973 and created a wonderful life together through Ed’s career in basketball. Hand in hand they navigated the world together for 48 years. Juanita was an elegant and beautiful woman that greeted everyone she met with her warm smile. Juanita cherished time with her family. Her children meant the absolute world to her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was very proud of her grandchildren and all of the great-grands that lovingly called her Gigi. She was the middle sister to Dorothy and Betty. Together the “Sisters” had a phenomenal bond of love that emanated throughout their families. The loss of their mother very early in life fostered a cherished and unfaltering love for each other. It’s been told that Juanita would have fought a tiger for her sisters! She was also not sorry for hitting someone on the top of the head with her lunchbox because they were bothering little sister Betty on the school bus! Family was important to her. Juanita was a gracious and generous lady with a heart of gold. Juanita suffered enormous heartache at the loss of her precious and beloved children Jacqueline and Van. She summoned the inner strength to support and keep her precious family together. She was strong, courageous, and loving. Juanita was also loved by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She made everyone feel special and important to her. Juanita had a life well lived. We will all miss this phenomenal woman we all loved so dearly.
Juanita is survived by her adoring husband Ed Badger; son, Steve Rucker; daughter, Diane Badger; son-in-law, Gene Gosvenor; stepsister and stepbrother: Barbara Baughman and Jack Smith; two sisters: Dorothy Ott and Betty Mullenix and husband Don; four grandchildren: Elizabeth DeLancy and husband Andy; Cassie Hodge and husband Patrick; Steven Rucker and wife Jeannie; and Gabe Gosvenor; seven great-grandchildren: Addison Paige DeLancy; Brennan and Peyton Chambers; Vincent Gabriel Gosvenor Wilson; Hunter Gage Spears; and Levi and Jake Withey; and many nieces and nephews.
Juanita was preceded in death by her mother and father, Lester and Jewel Van Doern; her stepmother, Allie Smith Van Doern; daughter, Jacqueline Kay Gosvenor; her son, Thomas Van Rucker; her step siblings: Geneva Smith; Lavita Smith Schrum; Harvey “Jr.” Smith; Jimmie Smith, and Homer Smith.
