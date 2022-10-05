Mrs. Cortez was born Oct. 1, 1935 to Richard and Blanche (Dautobi) Guajardo at Apache, and passed from this world on Oct. 2, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones and with her husband by her side.

Juanita married Marcus "Mark" Cortez, Sr. on Oct. 24, 1954. They were married at the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas. She attended elementary school in Stecker, graduating from Apache High School. She also attended the Great Plains Vo-Tech, Edwards Business College, and later Cameron College.