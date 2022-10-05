Mrs. Cortez was born Oct. 1, 1935 to Richard and Blanche (Dautobi) Guajardo at Apache, and passed from this world on Oct. 2, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones and with her husband by her side.
Juanita married Marcus "Mark" Cortez, Sr. on Oct. 24, 1954. They were married at the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas. She attended elementary school in Stecker, graduating from Apache High School. She also attended the Great Plains Vo-Tech, Edwards Business College, and later Cameron College.
After marrying and starting her family, Mrs. Cortez worked at Hess Oil for two years. She then made her mark at Affiliated Collections/Check Rite. While working there she was inspired by colleagues to pursue her lifelong ambition of being in education, so she went to night school at Cameron College until she earned her Associate's degree. She was then employed by Lawton Public Schools for 20 years where she served not only in the classroom but later as a counselor to the district's Native American students.
In her later years, Mrs. Cortez worked for The University of Oklahoma's Strong Heart study. Because she was fluent in her native language and a trusted member of the tribe, Juanita became an invaluable liaison between the medical staff and the Kiowa people, serving the Center for American Indian Health Research through OU's College of Public Health for 12 years.
Mrs. Cortez was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Rebekah Lodge, the Museum of the Great Plains, University of Oklahoma Retiree Association, and was an Elder of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, serving as a judge for the Kiowa Election Board and as elections Registrar for the Lawton Area.
Juanita Cortez was preceded in death by her mother and father.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years; her son Marcus "Marc" Cortez Jr., his wife Sally, of Oklahoma City, and his four children: Sarah Cortez Grimmig and husband Butch, Colorado Springs, CO; Marcus Kyle Cortez and wife Jessie, Pueblo West, CO; Matt M. Cortez and wife Chelsey, Oklahoma City; and W. Ben Cortez and wife Kayla, Geary, and her daughter, Carla E. Biffle and her husband Bobby of Apache and her six children: Laura Oswald and husband Dustin, Oklahoma City; Jesse Watts, Oklahoma City; Eric Paden, Apache; Brent Paden, Lawton; Beth Paden, Westminster, CO; and Holly Paden, Austin, TX. There are 12 great-grandchildren total residing in Oklahoma and Colorado.
After years of being very involved with her tribal and professional communities, Juanita has ceased her service to mankind and has now gone to rest in the arms of Jesus. Friends and acquaintances are invited to pay their respects at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home on Friday Oct. 7, 2022 the viewing will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 8, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Rev. Rudolph Tartsah and Garrett Tartsah officiating. She will be interned at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home, directly following.