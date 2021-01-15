Joyce Yolanda Presock-White also known as Lena to friends and family age 61 closed her eyes on Earth and opened them in Heaven on Jan. 9, 2021. She was born Feb. 9, 1959 in Tacoma, WA to David and Faisinamamalu Presock. Joyce was a resident of Lawton, and graduated from Lawton High School in 1978.
For more than a decade, Joyce was a Career Counselor at I.T.S Academy of Beauty where she encouraged her students and cheered them on as they reached their goals. She was a proud and loving mother of four children. She valued spending quality time with her family and friends, but most of all spending time with the lights of her life, her grandkids. Every morning you could find her spending time with her mother drinking coffee, watching the news, and simply enjoying each others company. On the weekends you could always find her at family gatherings and barbecues as she was notorious for her grilled steak. Joyce was bold and beautiful, full of life, and laughter. Love filled her home as she was a pillar of strength and love not only to family, but her friends as well. Her smile was radiant and her laugh was truly infectious touching the hearts of all who knew her. She found her strength, peace, and comfort in her Lord and Savior Jesus. Her favorite bible verse was 1 Corinthians 13:13 “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” Her memory will be kept strong through the outpour of love that her family and friends have for her.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Faisinamamalu Ofoia-Presock; sister, Moana Presock-Lohman and her Yaya sisters: Trevor Morgan, and Joan Worshman; her children: Victor Wong; Ashley and James Cox II; Jared White and Hanna Coldiron; and Coty White and Brittany Turner; her nieces: Julia, Jessica, Cherri, Crystal, and Chantel; her nephew David Presock III; her grandchildren: Kaleb, Addison, Tinley, James Henry III, Lily, and Kobe; and her siblings’ grandchildren who were like her own: Ladaunice, Giovanni, Theodore, Lorenzo, Sean, Steven, Kimo, Alexis, Kennedi, Ashton and Malakai. Also left behind are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and countless friends who will miss her dearly.
Joyce is preceded in death by her father David Presock and brother David Presock Jr.
A celebration of life will be held for her family and close friends on Jan. 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel located at 6210 NE Cache Rd. Lawton, OK 73505. Public visitation will be Jan. 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. — 7 p.m. A graveside service will follow the funeral at Highland Cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed live via Facebook for loved ones unable to make it to the service. Pastor Jim Timerson will officiate.