Funeral services for Joyce W. Shannon age 75, will be held at 10:00 A.M.—Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church (602 NW Arlington Avenue) in Lawton, with Dr. Willie B. Smith, Jr., pastor, officiating.
VIEWING/VISITATION: Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue)—Lawton.
Joyce Wyonna “Pepper” Shannon received her heavenly reward after a brief illness on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Burial will be in Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church—Milo, OK, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Pepper was born August 30, 1944 in Muskogee, OK. She was baptized at an early age and professed her love for Christ and was baptized at BeBee Memorial CME Church in Muskogee.
She was a proud graduate of Manual Training High, Muskogee OK, in 1963 and was the Band Queen and a drum majorette. After graduating high school, Joyce attended Langston University and received her Bachelor of Arts in Social Science Education in 1972. She continued her education at Central State University in Public Services.
By profession, Joyce concentrated her efforts in the field of social work. Her employment through the years included playground director for Community Action Program in Muskogee. She served in several roles at the Guthrie Job Corp. including: assistant supervisor of activities, instructor of consumer education, and senior instructor for the intergroup relations program.
She also served the state of Oklahoma as a probation and parole officer for the Division of Community Services in Oklahoma City. She was a counselor for youth services for Oklahoma County. Eventually, Joyce served as a Social Worker 1 & 2 for the Dept of Human Services and retired in 2005 with 36 years of faithful service. Before retiring, Joyce was excited to be the first Social Worker for DHS whose office was moved to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Joyce relocated with her family in 1989 to Lawton and joined the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family under the leadership of Pastor J.D. Phillips and immediately became loved by all, especially the children. She worked untiringly with the youth as youth director for a time and many of the children refer to her today as “Granny” or “Ms. Peppa”. She was also active in the SALLT (Senior) Ministry; served as a deaconness; and as a member of the choir. She loved her church family dearly and often had inside humor with many members.
SURVIVORS INCLUDE. She leaves to cherish her memory: Her devoted husband of nearly 49 years, Wayne; daughter, Desiree Anderson of Lawton; son, T.W. Shannon (Devon) of Oklahoma City, and a special son, Antonio Dunston (Stephanie); sisters: Debra Bassett of Muskogee, Sheila Crutcher of Muskogee; Sherry Manns (Leroy) of Muskogee and brother, Mark Boyd (Jenny) Rio Vista, CA. Five Grandchildren: Jeremy, Bianca, Briana, Audrey Grace, and Tahrohon,II. Great Grandchildren: Quionte (Big Chief), Skye, and Josiah. Brothers-in-law: Melvin and Ernie Shannon and sister-in-law Sheila Howell (Delles); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her adoring mother, Thelma Manuel; father, Al Sherman Manuel; sister, Patricia Reed; brother, Leslie Manuel; nephew, Raphael Manuel; and brothers-in-law Alfred Reed and Donald Bassett.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church Scholarship Fund in Memory of Sister Joyce Pepper Shannon. Checks can be made directly to Bethlehem Baptist Church or through Givelify.com by searching Bethlehem Baptist Church, Lawton, OK.