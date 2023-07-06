Joyce Ruth (Shotwell) Edgar passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Oklahoma City at the age of 94.

Born Sept. 23, 1928, in Berwick, Pennsylvania, she was the youngest of the five children of Harold E. Shotwell and Myrtle C. (Gordner) Shotwell. After graduating from high school and with a positive recommendation from her business teacher, Joyce began her career in banking at The First National Bank and Trust of Berwick. During her tenure she rose from a teller to the highest position a woman could have, and she saw the bank expand from one to several branches in northeastern Pennsylvania.