Joyce Marie Walton, of Lawton, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born to the late Jessie and Danree Moneyham in Birmingham, Alabama Nov. 20, 1954.
Joyce was a graduate of Wenonah High School. She loved to cook! Her culinary skills presented her with positions around the world doing one of the things she enjoyed the most. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Jessie and Danree Moneyham, (sister) Bobbie Jean Rogers, (sister) Cynthia Moneyham, and (brother) Darryl Moneyham
Joyce is survived by and leaves to cherish her loving memories, husband, Walter Walton, of 45 years; (son) Christopher Walton; (daughter) Michalla Walton; (son) Trevaughn Walton; (2 grandsons): Ziaire Walton and Christopher Walton Jr.; (brothers): Jessie Moneyham (Juanita) Birmingham, AL; Victor Moneyham (Lois) Birmingham, AL; Walter Ray Hamilton (Geraldine) Lucerne, AL; (special friends with honorable mention): Mae Pennick and Lola Carthon; Thelma Hill, Birmingham, AL; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friend.
Funeral services for Joyce Marie Walton will be on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com