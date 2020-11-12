A Celebration of Life and Love for Joyce Jean Gary-Stagg will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, Oklahoma under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, From 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and the church.
Joyce Jean Gary Stagg was a woman of excellence, style and grace and yet her joyful exuberance about the things of God was her best and most beloved quality. Joyce was born on March 4, 1952 in Lawton, Oklahoma, the youngest child of Earl and Elnora Wooten. She was beautiful, from the most inner reaches of her soul and spirit. Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ ushered her peacefully into glory on October 28, 2020.
As a child, Joyce was a member of St. Elmo Baptist church in Lawton, Oklahoma. She relocated early in life, settling in Los Angeles, California where she resided in close proximity to her sisters. She established her membership at Friendship Baptist Church in February 1994 and served faithfully on the usher board, Doorkeepers II, for several years. She leaves a legacy of friendship, mentorship, hospitality and kindness among her fellow church members and close sisters in the faith. Her former pastor, the late Bishop James Carrington and now Pastor Kenneth C. Curry, Jr. held her in great esteem throughout her time at Friendship.
Joyce graduated from Lawton High School and later from National University with a Bachelors degree in Business. She spent over 20 years with Xerox Document Company where she promoted to National Account Manager. During her time at Xerox, Joyce was an award winning salesperson and a magnet for young and upcoming professionals. While at Xerox she mentored and adopted several young men and women, becoming “Mom” to them and encouraging them to excel and mature, both professionally and personally. Adorned with style and grace, she enjoyed favor and success in every area of her life.
Joyce beget two sons, Robert Dewayne and Sidney Tyrone. These boys were her pride and joy. Her time with each of them was never enough to satisfy her great love for them. Joyce is the especially proud grandmother of Robert Sidney Wooten who resides in Phoenix, Arizona. There was no greater joy she had than cheering him on in life and in his love for basketball.
Joyce married Patrick Stagg in 1993 and together they established their home in Fullerton, California. Pat and Joyce enjoyed RV camping with close friends and hosting family gatherings throughout their 28 years of marriage. Pat describes that “Everyday was a great day, their glass was always half full, every meal was a feast and everyday was a holiday, from the beginning to the end.” Joyce is adored by her step-children, Randy and Renee Stagg, and step-grandchildren, Ashli Stagg, Ellya Stagg, Jarred Stagg, Rya Stagg and Reagan Stagg; and two beautiful great-grandchildren, London McTier and Eloise Stagg.
Joyce is preceded in death by her father, Earl Wooten and her beloved mother, Elnora Wooten, as well as her son, Sidney Dugan.
She is graciously survived by her devoted husband, Patrick Stagg, her son, Robert Dewayne Wooten and grandson, Robert Sidney Wooten; as well as her brother, Robert Lee Wooten, and her sisters Ruby Favors and Janice Oliver. She is a beloved aunt to Kim McKenzie, Jimmy Oliver, Shawna Chatman, and Robin Campbell, their spouses and children. She will be greatly missed by us all. Nothing will take the place of her glorious laughter and generous love of her family and their gatherings.
