Funeral Service for Joyce Heidebrecht, 87, Walters, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10 a.m., Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating.
Nola Joyce (Owens) Hiebert Peck Heidebrecht was born to John Francis and Wilma Lucille (Fithen) Owens on Oct. 13, 1933 at her grandma’s house near Woodward, and departed this life in Duncan, on June 15, 2021 at the age of 87 years, 8 months and 2 days.
Joyce grew up at Woodward, graduating in 1947. She received a Masters in Business Education from OU and a Masters in Reading from Southwestern. Joyce taught school for 31 years at Corn, Vici, Snyder, finishing at Cache where she taught for 15 years.
She married Edward H. Hiebert on Aug. 12, 1957, at Woodward and to the union a son, Rex, was born. He preceded her in death unexpectedly in 1978 and she later married Roy L. Peck on Nov. 20, 1986 in Texas. The couple made their home in Lawton and he preceded her in death in 1999. Joyce moved to Walters and eventually married John W. Heidebrecht on Dec. 17, 2005 in Oklahoma City. Joyce and husband John drove to many appointments and family functions, using these times to visit and enjoy each other’s company.
She and her family believed in keeping close fellowship with church family and with the Lord Jesus Christ, her Savior and Lord. Joyce enjoyed time with her family, son Rex L. Hiebert Sr. and daughter-in-law Denise, and their children, Rex L. Hiebert Jr., who helped grandma with errands while Makayla helped her with sewing quilts.
After retiring from 31 and a half years of teaching, she also enjoyed taking care of flowers and gardening in containers and flower beds. She also loved sharing time over the phone or across the back fence with neighbors and extended family.
Early in her pre-teen years she took music lessons and memorized several songs from the hymnal enabling her to play music as the Snyder Nazarene Church attendees sang in the Sunday morning services. She loved gospel music, thus she wanted to use every opportunity to spread God’s Word in song. She was faithful and active with the Church of the Nazarene throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edward H. Hiebert in 1978 and husband Roy L. Peck in 1999.
Survivors include her husband John Heidebrecht of Corn; her son and daughter-in-law, Rex and Denise Hiebert of Walters; two sisters: Lorrene Fowler, and Wila Belknap and husband Vern all of Oklahoma City; two grandchildren and spouses: Rex Hiebert Jr. and Bridget of Walters, and Makayla Patton and Tyler of Lindsey; two great-grandchildren: Ella and Audrey Hiebert of Walters and a great-grandson on the way; other relatives and a host of friends.