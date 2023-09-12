Funeral service for Joyce Janell (Giles) Daugherty Denton, 92, of Cache, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Rose, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Cache, OK and her son, David “Duffy” Daugherty, officiating.
Mrs. Denton passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery, in Comanche.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Joyce was born on Aug. 8, 1931 South of Chattanooga to Jake E. and Juanita Ruth (Jones) Giles. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1949. She attended Cameron University from 1950 until 1951 receiving a Liberal Arts Degree. She then attended college in Chickasha from 1965 untIl 1968 and graduated with her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education She taught at Cache Elementary from 1968 until her retirement in 1989.
Joyce married George W. Daugherty on Aug. 4, 1951 in Lawton. He passed away on Feb. 3, 1970. She married Jerry Denton on July 26, 1978 in Cache. Mr. Denton passed away on Oct. 8, 1997.
Joyce was an exceptional seamstress who loved to sew, often making her children’s and grandchildren’s clothing. She also enjoyed reading.
She is survived by three sons and their spouses: David Ray “Duffy” Daughtery and Diane Carroll, George Lynn “Judge” and Retha Daugherty, and Jerry E. and Cathy Denton; her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Richard Bohnen; her brother-in-law, Marshall Leon Justice; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, and two daughters: Beverly Sue Daugherty and Vicky Dishong; and her siblings: Dimple Curtis, Wilva Nichols, Don L. Giles, and Evelyn Janette Justice.