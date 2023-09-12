Funeral service for Joyce Janell (Giles) Daugherty Denton, 92, of Cache, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Rose, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Cache, OK and her son, David “Duffy” Daugherty, officiating.

Mrs. Denton passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Lawton.

