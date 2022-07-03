Funeral Mass for Joyce “Cookie” McCollister will be Noon, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Lawton under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

Joyce “Cookie” McCollister, 79, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Weatherford, Texas.

