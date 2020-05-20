Joyce Charlene Lewis went to her heavenly home on Sunday May 17, 2020 in Lawton.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Cache Cemetery with Rev. Michael Williamson officiating. Burial will follow under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Charlene was born on May 26, 1956 in Lawton to Charles and Ella (Harrison) McLain. She was raised and graduated from Lawton High School in 1976.
On February 14, 1994 she married Greg Lewis. Together they ran their Mom and Pop Shop The Cache Road Ice Dock. She greeted every customer with a smile and What do you need sweetheart”.
Charlene enjoyed crocheting, reading, watching movies, and spending time with her church family.
She is preceded in death by: parents: Charles and Ella Verlene McLain; Brother Roy Punneo; two sisters: Gracie Montgomery and Erma Jo Loy.
She is survived by: husband Greg Lewis; daughter Nacole O’Connor and fiancé Trey Hebert; three step daughters; Kathy and Jerry Lucy, Kelly and Dennis Cole and Cindy and Kenny White; stepson Kevin and Laurie Lewis; two sisters: Jeanne and Terry Patterson ; Kathy and Jimmie Johnson; grandson, Sean O’Connor; 10 step grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, countless friends, and customers from the Cache Road Ice Dock.