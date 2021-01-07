Joyce C. Dement, age 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:18 a.m.
Joyce was born on Feb. 8, 1946 to Willard Jess Russell and Geneva Pearalee Russell. Joyce married the love of her life, Delmer Dement, on Feb. 22, 1964. They remained in love for fifty-six years, until her departure from this life. Their love will resume when they meet again.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Delmer and their son and daughter-in-law, Jodi and Melissa Dement; her brothers and their wives: Ray and Ellen Russell; Jimmie and Jennifer Russell and Clint and Leigha Russell; her sisters and their husbands: Letha Parsons; Wilma Tindell and Marie and Rick McCormick; sister-in-law, Phyllis Russell; granddaughters: Kristie Hagle and Courtney Dement; grandsons: Dalton Hagle, Mitchell Dement and Cody Fisher.
Joyce is preceded in death by her son, Gary Dement; her parents, Willard and Geneva Russell; Andy Russell and infant brothers, Randall and Larry Russell.
Funeral services for Joyce C. Dement will be on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Victory Baptist Church in Marlow with Bro. Lynn Parkhurst officiating. The service will be outdoors with masks and social distancing required to attend. Joyce’s final resting place will be at Arpelar Cemetery in Arpelar.
