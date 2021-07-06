Funeral service for Joyce B. Meadors will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 in First Baptist Church with Dr. Chad Fetzer, Pastor, NewHaven Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Joyce B. Meadors died Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Lawton at the age of 91. She was born Nov. 5, 1929 in Summertown, Tennessee to Walter C. and Nora E. (Valentine) Baxter. She grew up and graduated high school in Summertown. She later attended Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee and Carson Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee before receiving her bachelor’s in English from Middle Tennessee State University.
Joyce moved to Oklahoma to serve as a summer missionary to the Creek and Seminole Indians. She began a job teaching school in Okmulgee and while there attended the First Baptist Church where she was introduced to Robert L. “Bob” Meadors by his parents. She and Bob were married on Feb. 7, 1958 in Okmulgee. He died January 29, 2003.
The couple moved to Lawton in 1958 and owned and operated Meadors Department Store. She was a member of First Baptist Church, serving on various church committees as well as being active in the Women’s Missionary Union. She was also well known for her baked pies which were popular at various church fundraising auctions. She was also a member of Entre Nous. More recently she attended NewHaven Church. In 2012 Joyce became a resident of Brookridge Retirement Center and remained active as long as her health permitted.
She is survived by her four children: Vicki Meadors, Lawton; Robbie S. Meadors, Lawton; Rick Meadors and wife Carol Ann, Newnan, Georgia, and Randy Meadors, Lawton; four grandchildren: J.R. Gillis Sheboygan, Wisconsin; Beth Upton and husband Zack, Flowery Branch, Georgia; Christian Gillis, Lawton, and Matt Meadors, Atlanta, Georgia; and five great-grandchildren: Cadence; Austin; Codie; Barrett and Braxton.
Her parents, seven brothers: Delmar; Doy; Duard; Denver; James; Tracy and Dee; four sisters: Gardie; Avis; Hazel; Robbie Sue and Francenia, and a granddaughter, Katie Gillis, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501 or NewHaven Church, 1202 NW 47th Street, Lawton, OK 73505.
