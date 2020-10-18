Please see the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home website for time of service and family visitation.
Joyce Anne Wade, age 73, was born on April 4, 1947, to Ronald J. Quinn and Ethel A. Wineland. She was one of six children. Marilyn JoAnn Smith of Lexington, Nebraska, Barbara Kay Maloney of Wood River, Nebraska, Bonnie Rae Daake of Overton, Nebraska, (Late) Beverly Jean Nelson, (Late) Jackie Lee Quinn, and (Late) Shelly Sue Quinn. Joyce passed away on September 20, 2020. They grew up in Holdrege, Nebraska.
Joyce married William Benton Hofferber on December 26, 1965, and had three children who she loved dearly; son, Jeffrey Alan Hofferber and wife Kali of Fort Worth, Texas, son, Tom Ashley Hofferber and wife Carlianne Hofferber of Waco, Texas, and daughter, Traci Lynne Contreras and husband Jon of Atchison, Kansas. It was always a running joke of who her favorite child was through the years and we would always try to outdo each other for that position, even to her final days.
Joyce moved to Lawton, Oklahoma, where she continued her career in radio. She enjoyed working for various radio stations under Clear Channel for 40 plus years. Most of Lawton knew her through her career, and although she lived in Oklahoma, she was a diehard Nebraska Cornhusker fan! She would always say her two favorite teams were Nebraska and whoever is playing OU!
Joyce met Charles Edward Young (Charlie) after moving to Lawton, Oklahoma in 1984. Together they raised Jeff, Tom, and Traci. They traveled the country, went on many adventures, and spent every evening together enjoying each other’s company, spending time outside caring for their beautiful yard and caring for some of their favorite dogs. Joyce and Charlie lived life to its fullest.
She loved to bargain shop in thrift stores for treasures, and if there was a casino on the way home, she might just want to stop and try her luck on Sizzlin 7’s. Joyce was so talented and had numerous hobbies. She was one heck of a cook too. She loved to cook, and everyone loved her cooking! She enjoyed spending time with Charlie and all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She liked to go out on freezing cold mornings and trout fish. She had a knack for gardening and loved working in the yard. She loved flowers and plants of all kinds, and had them all over her home, inside and out. She loved her fresh peppers, tomatoes, and oh my goodness her beets. Each year around the holidays she canned about 150 jars of her famous “Joycie’s beets” to gift to her family and friends. She was so creative and crafted gifts of all kinds to everyone she knew.
Joyce had nine beloved grandchildren; Taylor Kimbrough and husband Ryan of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jaysha Portenier and husband Jake from Atchison, Kansas, Derrick Contreras of Kansas City, Missouri, Dylon Leblue and girlfriend Adrianna of St Joseph, Missouri, Heath Hofferber and wife Olivia of Cache, Oklahoma, Kayla Hofferber of Cache, Oklahoma, and Justin Hofferber, Nicholas Hofferber, and Zachary Hofferber all of Waco, Texas. She had five great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy; Audrey, Natalie, Abel, Xzavion, and Dovie.
She is survived by her partner of 36 years, Charlie Young, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
Joyce left behind so many that loved her deeply, along with a hell of a lot of stuff her children have no idea what to do with. Until we are together again, she will forever be in our hearts and will be missed every day.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel A. Wineland, her father, Ronald J. Quinn, and her sisters, Beverly Jean Nelson, Shelly Sue Quinn and her brother, Jackie Lee Quinn. “GO BIG RED!”
