Funeral service for Joyce A. Spence will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in First Baptist Church with Ricky High officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at fbclawton.org/livestream
Joyce A. Spence died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, surrounded by family at her residence in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the age of 75. She was born, the oldest of five children, to Jack and Freida Williams on Aug. 30, 1946, in Harrington, Kansas. She moved to Lawton in 1958 when her dad was stationed at Fort Sill and was a 1965 graduate of Lawton High School.
Joyce married David Spence on April 29, 1972, in Lawton. He preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2012. She loved her family dearly. She loved attending any school activity in which her grandkids participated. She especially loved attending wrestling matches, Special Olympics and listening to Samantha Rose. She was truly the cornerstone of her family.
Joyce loved going to the Alley and watching OU football games, coyote hunting and going to the lake. Later in life she especially enjoyed when her family would get together at the lake spot at Granite Point.
She was a loving, caring person and was thankful for all the lifelong friends whom she got to cook for while working at Blake's. She was "Famous" for her bean and chili recipe, even though Randy may disagree.
Joyce is survived by her four children: Randy McNeill and wife Betsey, Keller, Texas, Glenn McNeill and wife Sonja, Tampa, Florida, Natalie Smith and Jesse Janis, Lawton, and Cindy Coapland, Lawton; 11 grandchildren: Lindsay Caldwell and Chris, Samantha Smith, Coleton McNeill, Chase Mallow and Brittney, Emily Smith, Tori Mallow, Spencer McNeill and Kerrigan, Quinton Smith, Billy Ray Gonzalez, Ally McNeill and Holden Spence; four great-grandchildren: Dylan Caldwell, Trace Caldwell, Teagan Caldwell and Chloe Mallow; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Linda Williams, Lawton; sisters-in-law, Sissy Williams, Lawton, Melody Williams, Las Vegas, Nevada, Anita Poe, Joyce "Bitty" Spence and Jane Porter and husband Jack, all of Kerrville, Texas; brother-in-law, Dan Turner, McKenzie, Tennessee; mother-in-law, Carol Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Freida; her stepdad, Vernon Ward; husband, David; brothers: Larry and Steve; sister, Nancey; brother-in-law, Jim Poe; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Lucille Spence.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics or Complete Hospice.
