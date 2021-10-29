Funeral service for Joy Laverne Cross, 85, will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Locust Grove Baptist Church north-east of Lawton with Pastor Bill Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Pecan Cemetery south-west of Lawton under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.
Joy passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at her home in Elgin.
Joy was born April 18, 1936 in Lawton to Ethel and Ernest Coombs. She grew up in Lawton and attended Lawton High School. Joy was married to Fred White July 4, 1952 until his passing Oct. 17, 1979. Joy married CE Cross June 30, 1983. The couple established a home in rural Comanche county. They worked in land development and management and then later concentrated their focus on cattle ranching.
Joy loved the Lord and her church. She was a member of Cameron Baptist Church for many years and more recently attended Locust Grove Baptist Church.
Although Joy was a homemaker for many years, she was a very savvy businesswoman. She always made sure the many businesses ran smoothly. She loved to travel and enjoyed the finer things in life. Many people didn’t know she was very adventurous, never afraid to try new and exciting things.
Joy was an avid bowler for many years. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and feeding her hummingbirds and turkeys that just seemed to have an uncanny attraction to her. Joy loved to host family events making sure that everything was exactly as it should be. Family was always at the center of her life. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother when she went to the Lord.
She was survived by her daughters: Ronda Brady of Sterling and Dena Hicks and her husband Joe of Elgin; stepdaughter, Gaylene Morris and her husband Curt, of Sterling; brother, Harvey Coombs of Lawton; many grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, CE Cross; her sister, Barbara Hearn; daughter, Serita Russell; and two stepsons: Monty and Craig Cross.