Celebration of Life for former Frederick resident, Carolyn Joy (Cunningham) Redeker, age 84, of Austin, Texas, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel with Glenn Redeker officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick, Oklahoma. She went to be with her Lord, Thursday, August 12, 2021. She had been hospitalized due to Covid. She fought a hard battle (having been previously vaccinated), but ultimately, her body was just too weak. With the help of her nurses, her daughter and grandson were able to be with her during the final hours of her death.
Joy was born September 22, 1936, in Frederick, Oklahoma to Earl and Eunice (Mershon) Cunningham. She attended all grade levels in Frederick Schools, graduating from high school in 1954. Joy attended the University of Texas at Austin for her freshman year, she then married John A. Redeker, also of Frederick, on August 17, 1956. Together they moved to Abilene, Texas, and attended Hardin-Simmons University. She graduated in the spring of 1958 and began her teaching career that fall in Abilene. While in Abilene, their one daughter, Kathy, was born.
Joy and John moved several times over the years, with Joy teaching in Abilene, Texas, Austin, Texas, Casper, Wyoming, Whittier, California, but spending most of her years teaching at Kohl Elementary in Broomfield, Colorado. She taught for forty years before retiring. While teaching, she completed her M.Ed, then in 1980, her D.Ed in Reading, from Colorado State University.
They were members of Baptist churches wherever they lived and were youth leaders for several years. Some of Joy’s closest friends were made while in their Broomfield church in the 60’s, including her best friend, Shirley.
They enjoyed many activities with friends such as Swing Choir and square dancing. Along with loving to teach 1st grade, Joy loved good food, eating out, talking to friends, PEO, parties and planning parties, shopping, as well as lots and lots of reading. Joy and John were married for sixty-three years when John passed away on February 22, 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Redeker Golden of Austin, Texas, as well as being Nana to one grandson, Breckenridge Golden of Chicago, Illinois. She also leaves behind her sister’s only daughter Marilyn Mullins Brissett, of St. Thomas, VI. On the Redeker side, she is survived by three brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, as well as twelve nieces and nephews. She leaves behind numerous cousins, and all the second cousins, and second cousins once removed that meant so much to her.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister, June Mullins, and her husband, John, that absolutely loved her.
