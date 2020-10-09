Graveside service for Joy Chandler will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. John Cramer and Rev. Royce Littrell officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Joy Chandler, age 87, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home. She was born August 21, 1933 in Lawton. She married Walter Wolverton “Buddy” Chandler on December 24, 1951 in Lawton. He died April 14, 2009. Mrs. Chandler retired as a housekeeping supervisor at Montego Bay Hotel. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she enjoyed her church family and all church social activities.
Survivors include two sons, Walter Cecil Chandler and his wife, Debra and Billy Ray Chandler and his wife, Cheri, all of Lawton, two grandchildren, Walter Keith Chandler and his wife, Michelle, Panama, Oklahoma and Kerry Powers and her husband, Kevin, Tucson, Arizona, five great grandchildren, Allison, Hannah Nickolas, Gavin and Sean and two great great grandchildren, Chase and Isiah and a sister, Jessie Mae, Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess Jackson and Dortha Glandon, grandson, Derek M. Chandler, two brothers and two sisters.
