Joy Ann Jerome went to her eternal rest on Jan. 23, 2021. Born on Dec. 21, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN to Gilbert and Georgette Gibson. She graduated Minneapolis Vocation with a degree in Metal Arts. She was an loving wife and a wonderful mother. She had the biggest heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband James of Geronimo. Her three kids and spouses: Angeline (Paul) Addington of Geronimo; Keith (Jonie) Jerome of Minneapolis, MN, and Kevin Jerome of Geronimo; three grandchildren and spouses: Branden (Amber) Espenson of Hinton; Kayla (Patrick) Storey of Killeen, TX, James Casey Hinkle of Lawton; five great-grandchildren: Camren; Daylen; Maisyn; Ethen; and Lincoln. Her siblings and their spouses: Sandra (Chuck) Peterson of Forreston, MN and Mark (Lee) Gibson of Superior WI. Services pending.