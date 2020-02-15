On Tuesday, January 11th, 2020, Josiah Michael Williams, beloved brother, uncle, and son, passed away at the age of 27.
Josiah was born on May 16th, 1992 in Auburn, Maine and died in Lawton, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his grandparents Betty and Lamar Wright, his grandfather Renaldo Reyes, father Michael Williams, mother LeAnn Williams, sisters Lindsay Lowery, Bethany Ramirez, Kristen Williams, Amanda Williams, Katelyn Williams, and brother Luke Williams, and three nieces and one nephew.
He is predeceased by his grandfather Allen Williams and grandparents Arch and Jean Cooley. Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 18th at 2:00.