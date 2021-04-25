A Celebration of Life service for Josiah Cane Elliott, 17, of Lawton will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Josiah passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Lawton.
Josiah was born Dec. 11, 2003, in Lawton, Oklahoma, where he grew up and attended school including MacArthur High School. He moved to Frederick and was a student at Frederick High School where he played basketball. Josiah loved basketball and Karaoking. One of his greatest joys was spending time with friends. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. Josiah was a great guy who had a giant heart and touched many lives. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his adopted mother and maternal grandmother, Brenda Elliott, of the home; his mother, Destiny Elliott, of Frederick; his father, Truman Petty, of Lawton; two brothers: Jonas VanZandt, of Lawton and his twin, Julius Elliott, of Frederick; his sister, Journie Elliott, of Lawton; his aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many loving friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Elliott.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.