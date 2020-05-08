Joshua Tyler Cotton, age 26, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020. He was born at Reynolds Army Community Hospital, Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, on November 30, 1993, to Dr. Mark and Rhonda Cotton. Josh began his elementary education at Lawton Christian School, then attended Eisenhower Elementary, Eisenhower Middle School, and graduated from Eisenhower High School. He attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University, transferred to Cameron, and was awarded a BS in Multidisciplinary Studies from Cameron University just days before his passing.
Josh was involved in scouting from Cub Scouts all the way through Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. During middle school and high school he competed in both tennis and football. He and his family rarely missed an OU football game, with OU vs. Texas and Bedlam being some of his favorite events every year. He was in Leadership Class his senior year at EHS and was a member of the Physics Club at Cameron.
Josh attended First Baptist Church in Lawton from birth and was baptized on May 26, 2002. He played Upward basketball, and later was an assistant coach. He knew his Hope was in Jesus Christ, and during his battle with cancer was comforted by the many prayers from family and friends.
Josh is survived by his parents of Lawton; his brother Mark Aaron “Mac” Cotton of Oklahoma City; maternal grandmother Dorthy Smith of Lawton; Aunt Vicki “BitBit” and Uncle Ken Schafer of Booker, Texas; Uncle Edmund and Aunt Nikki Cotton of Huntsville, Alabama; Uncle Bill and Aunt Kelly Hays of Ft. Worth, Texas; numerous cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death are his sister, Lori Kaitlyn Cotton; paternal grandparents Dr. Edmund and Barbara Cotton; maternal grandfather Vinson Caldwell; and aunt Beverly Hays.
Graveside services for Josh are scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Lone Wolf Cemetery. Public viewing for Josh will begin Friday, May 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Peoples Cooperative Funeral Home, located at 1400 West Main, Lone Wolf, Oklahoma (580-846-9018). His family will receive friends between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, at the funeral home.
On-line condolences for Josh can be made by visiting www.peoplescooerativefuneralhome.com.
The family would like that we please add to Joshua Cottons Obituary that “Memorials for Josh can be made to First Baptist Church of Lawton.”