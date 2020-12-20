Joshua Dwight Halbrooks, 48, of Lawton, was called to his Heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 from his temporary home in Elgin.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
He was born April 3, 1972, in Lawton, to Dwight Halbrooks and Luena King.
Joshua graduated from Elgin High School in 1991. He worked at Warehouse Foods in Elgin during high school and then worked in construction alongside his papa and other family members in the trade. Although humble, Joshua’s skills made him suitable to oversee the construction of Family Dollar Stores as a superintendent all over Oklahoma and the DFW areas. Joshua was also a trim carpenter and could be trusted to design some of the most awesome closets. Most recently, he was laying flooring with his brother.
Joshua loved fishing, family gatherings (especially when food was involved), and OU football. He had the opportunity to attend two national championship games and many home games. Joshua also enjoyed giving Dallas Cowboy fans in the family a hard time — all the time. He was kind and didn’t have a lot of words — unless he was talking about the weather or sports. You could count on him picking on someone daily. You could also count on his help when needed. He was a very good son, brother, and uncle.
Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents: Vernon Leon and Roxene Halbrooks, and Ernest and Janiece King Jr.; uncles: Raymond Lee Halbrooks; Corbett Harrell Halbrooks; and Gregory Lynn Halbrooks; and aunt, Lana Kay Wyatt.
He is survived by his father, Vernon Dwight Halbrooks and mother, Luena Mae King, both of Elgin; his sisters: Amy Cates and husband, Cole, Fletcher; and Shay Jones, Durant; brothers: Jerrod Halbrooks and Joel Halbrooks, both of Elgin; nieces: Megan Halbrooks and Raylee Halbrooks, Elgin; nephews: Dillan McDonald and wife, Ariel, Norman; and Keaton Halbrooks, Elgin; and his great niece and three great nephews.
We ask everyone to celebrate Joshua’s life in their own way knowing that he was not afraid. He knew where he was going.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Oklahoma Organs for Life in Joshua’s name: 940 NE 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.
