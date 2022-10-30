Funeral Mass for Josephine Marsh will be Noon Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. John Paul Lewis, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Prior to the funeral mass on Monday, the family will host a reception of friends at 11 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Josephine, 91, Lawton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Oklahoma City. She was born Aug. 21, 1931, in Alliance, Ohio to Angelo and Rosaria (Civello) Calderone. Josephine graduated from Alliance High School in 1949. On Sept. 15, 1956, she married CW4 (Retired) Robert Marsh in Alliance. Robert passed away Oct. 2, 2016.
Josephine loved Italian cooking, bowling, bingo and most importantly taking care of her family. She was a member of the Bishop Riding Club and the Grand National Horseman’s Association. Josephine worked in her early life doing assembly line work at Alliance Manufacturing Company. She worked retail and as a bookkeeper. Josephine was a beautiful seamstress and loved making rodeo outfits for her daughters. She was a military spouse taking care of the home with style and grace while her husband, CW4 (Retired) Robert Marsh served our country overseas and at home. Josephine lived and loved large and was a fashionista who “loved leopard” material before it was popular.
Josephine is survived by her two daughters: Zari and husband Leroy Conway of Lawton, and Robin and husband Keith Stowers of Edmond; three grandsons: Aaron Conway and wife Sarah of Pickerington, Ohio; Phillip Conway and wife Kandi of Yukon, and Cade Kennedy of Edmond; and four great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Brady, Baylee and Bridget.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband Robert of 60 years, parents and nine siblings.
Donations can be made in her honor to Graceful Living Center in Edmond, Oklahoma or Center of Creative Living, Lawton, Oklahoma.