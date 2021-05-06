Josephine LaHunta Johnson (Berry) was born in Washington D.C. on April 23, 1924 to Lisbon and Annie Juanita Berry and passed away on April 28, 2021 in Lawton. Memorial Services are pending. Online tributes can be left for the family at www.howardharrisfs.com.
Jo grew up in Laurinburg and Wilmington N.C. and graduated from Williston High School in 1939, at age 16. She graduated from North Carolina College for Negroes (now, North Carolina Central) in Durham, N.C. in 1943 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Anyone that met Jo would recognize and remember her by her beautiful smile, which she maintained till the very end of life. Always caring, always loving, Josephine was one that wanted to be around people and find ways to make their journeys better.
Jo and Albert met in August 1954 in Lawton and were married in Wilmington N.C. on Aug. 13, 1955. They celebrated 65 years of marriage last fall.
She began her professional life with the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA). She was employed by the YWCA to work with USO’s in Fayetteville, N.C., Columbia S.C., and Hinesville GA, before being sent to Lawton in 1954 to open (what is now the Patterson Community Center) a USO-YWCA Club designed for Black soldiers and their families. When USO clubs in the United States were closed, Jo closed the USO locally and joined the staff at the Armed Services YMCA at 4th and B in Lawton, as Program Director.
In 1979, she was invited to join the Quality of Life staff at Fort Sill and was given the opportunity of setting up Outreach Centers for junior enlisted wives. She received excellent cooperation from leaders and churches in areas where many junior enlisted families lived. Outreach Centers were set up at no cost to the families. The churches provided an opportunity for young wives to participate in workshops which included: How to prepare Nutritious Meals on a Limited Budget; English as a Second Language; driving lessons so that young wives could take their driver’s test to earn an Oklahoma license; Couples Night Out, to name a few. As these Outreach Centers grew, Jo had the opportunity to work closely with then BG Dennis and Mary Jo Reimer. Later, as the Army Chief of Staff, General Dennis Reimer instituted the Army Family Team Building Program (AFTB), which seemed to mirror the program he saw Jo lead at Fort Sill.
Jo enjoyed the preaching of Ralph Alexander, piano playing by Hyunsoon Whang and the people, while attending Boulevard Congregational Church.
Jo served on many boards and committees: Salvation Army, Advisory Council for Boys and Girls Club; The Lawton Food Bank (Chair); Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center; Quality Enterprise of Lawton, Inc.; McMahon Auditorium Authority; The Oklahoma Council on Aging; A charter member of the League of Women Voters. She also helped to establish the Helen Holiday Home for Alcoholic Women and was the First Woman and First Minority named to the Lawton Metropolitan Area Planning Commission. She was a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Society, Inc.. Jo and Albert together started the Albert and Josephine Johnson Endowed Scholarship in Social Change at Cameron University and are long time members of CU’s President’s Partners program. She is further honored by her legacy being engraved on a granite bench in Ned Shepler Park, home of the future “Celebrating Suffrage Sculpture Project”, recognizing the contributions of women.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Lisbon and Charles.
She is survived by her husband, Albert; her son Albert Jr. and his wife Tammy; her granddaughter, Stephanie; her grandson, Jason (wife Myra), four grandchildren: Kaeli Christiana; Graycen Evelina and Cairo Josephine (Stephanie) and Tyson Alexander (Jason).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Albert and Josephine Johnson Endowed Lectureship in Social Justice at the Cameron University Foundation, 2800 West Gore Boulevard, Lawton Oklahoma 73505.