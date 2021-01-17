Joseph Titus Goombi Sr. (Jay, Joe, JT, Papa, Papa papa). Sunrise September: 12, 1937 — Goombi Homeplace-Gawkey Creek (West of Fort Cobb, Oklahoma). Sunset: January 12, 2021 — McAlester, Oklahoma
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery Fort Cobb, Oklahoma. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Joseph Titus Goombi was born at the Goombi Home place near Gawkey Creek west of Fort Cobb to Adolphus Goombi and Cynthia Berry-Goombi on Sept. 12, 1937. Plowing fields as a kid, hauling hay and working the peanut fields J.T. worked from an early age. Driving the family tractor at 14 years old he passed his Apache Grandfather Tennyson Berry in his car near Hatchetville Road after hauling cotton to Fort Cobb and his mom dealt with him later that afternoon. Attending school at Fort Cobb he left early, completed his GED and joined the United States Air Force. Stationed in Alaska as an X-Ray Technician he played baseball and fast-pitch, winning the midnight AFB championship. J.T. chose to end his Air Force football days when carrying the football he was caught from behind by a speedy Cleveland draft pick and nearly knocked out.
He went on to work in Dallas, Texas and Arizona as an X-ray technician. J.T. married Geraldine ‘Geri’ Gasper saying, “I found the gold Coronado was looking for at Zuni.” Working for Electrolux in sales he finished one quarter number one in sales west of the Mississippi River, second in the country behind a man in New York City. J.T. managed a new retail department store in New Mexico, cross training every associate to work in every department. He developed curriculum and worked for different reservation schools in Arizona and New Mexico. J.T. was the Director of a new Peridot Mining & Jewelry making program on the San Carlos Apache Reservation including International Sales and became a self-made silversmith creating gorgeous one of a kind turquoise, coral and silver pieces of jewelry.
Moving back home to Indian Canyon he was the Executive Director of Kiowa Housing Authority, on the Oklahoma Indian Housing Authority Board, the Kiowa Tribal Chairman and the 1st Vice President of the National Congress of American Indians. J.T. worked with and for tribes across the state in housing, tribal government programs and partnerships to the fight against opioids, and with and for tribes from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas to Kansas and Montana. He was a mentor and worked with son Jay Tearle starting up the Kiowa Clemente Course at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
J.T. not only coached his boys in baseball, but coached and taught his grandkids and even great grandkids in baseball and fast-pitch. J.T. hosted Indians for Indians and other tribal and community radio programs through the years. He was often asked to emcee at pow wows and dances in Oklahoma and was a member and/or supporter of Redbone Kiowa-Apache Blackfeet Society and Chalepahs, Kiowa Tia-Piah of Lawton, Kiowa Tia-Piah of Chieftain Park, Kiowa Warrior Descendants-Lone Bear, Kiowa Gourd Clan, O Ho Mah Lodge. J.T. and wife Geri loved their Kiowa Tribal Princesses, supporting them as their own as well as many other princesses in the area.
J.T. Goombi was a man unmatched in his love of helping people and his love of people. He officiated funerals for family and others with his best friend and brother Duke Tsoodle and the Goombi Sisters bringing music. In the last year he continued to minister, make jewelry, provide mowing for others and cut fire wood. At the time of his passing J.T. was on the Physicians Hospital of Anadarko Board and the District 1 Legislator for the Kiowa Nation. On the morning of his passing, sunshine filled his room. On the evening of January 12, 2021 with brother Phil, son Joey and Grandson Woodrow at his side, J.T. was soon bound for his heavenly home.
J.T. was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine ‘Geri’ Kathleen, Gasper Goombi. Father Adolphus Goombi, Mother Cynthia Berry Goombi. infant son Danyell Bryant, son Johnnie Tennyson Goombi. Brother Marlin Ray Goombi. Sisters Alecia K. Gonzales, Lillian Goombi Wilson, Polly Northcutt.
Survived by: son Gerald Eustace and companion DeeAnn Toshowna of Zuni, New Mexico; brothers Timothy Goombi, Phil Goombi. Sisters Ann Nash, Revina Frank. Close brother in law Elkus Gasper of Zuni, New Mexico. Children Rivi Goombi, Fort Cobb. Jay Tearle Goombi, Anadarko. Theresa Smith and husband Philip of Anadarko. Son Joey and his companion Tonilynn Soontay of Washita. Grandchildren Flora ‘Tish’ Thompson and companion Ronald Monoessy Sr., Courtney Unah and companion Dale Winney, Lacie Lopez and husband Andrew of Lawton, Oklahoma. Alexandria Unah and companion Tanner Factor; Adolphus E. Goombi of Anadarko. John Peterson and wife Samantha of Anadarko. Jason Peterson and wife Stephanie of Anadarko. Stephanie Eldridge and husband Jeremiah of Hydro, Oklahoma. Melanie Peterson of Anadarko.
Great-grandchildren: Ronald Monoessy Jr., Ayra Winney, River Durgan Factor, Mako Factor, Amber Peterson, Dylan Peterson, Breanne Peterson, Alexia Peterson, Elijah Peterson, Olivia Peterson, Corbin Eldridge, Kaleigh Peterson, Jeremiah Peterson, Titus Peterson.
We pray there will be another time to hug and shake hands. We DO NOT want to risk losing any more of our loved ones or elders. Please wear a mask and dress warm.
PLEASE OBSERVE STRICT SOCIAL DISTANCING